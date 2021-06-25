Iconic Toyota Supra Driven by Paul Walker Auctioned For Rs 4.07 Crore

The famous orange Toyota Supra, driven by legendary actor Paul Walker in the first two movies of the Fast and Furious has been auctioned. Barret-Jackson marketplace sold 1994 ‘stunt 1’ Supra, at a record-breaking price of $550,000 (approximately Rs 4.08 crores). The winner of this auction also got an authenticity certificate along with comprehensive documentation.

This Toyota Supra was originally manufactured by Eddie Paul in California for the Fast and Furious franchise, and it was used again for the second franchise with a unique colour scheme. Afterwards, the car retained its original orange paint and also some aftermarket parts to be put up on auction. Toyota Supra is one of those iconic cars, which started the JDM culture around the world. This Toyota Supra features a candy orange pearl paints scheme from a Lamborghini Diablo and also Nuclear Gladiator graphics on both sides. It gets a Bomex body kit, 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 alloy wheels, TRD styled hood and APR aluminium rear wing. The cabin of this Toyota Supra is blacked-out, and it gets several aftermarket customizations like aftermarket gauges, blue seats, a steering wheel and a head unit. It derives power from a 3.0-litre 2JZ-GTE turbocharged 6-pot mill coupled to a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The Toyota Supra you see here is the ‘stunt 1’ car, which was used for several external and internal shots during the filming of the franchise’s first and second instalment. In total, there were eight Supras, which were used for the filming of the movie and one of these examples was retailed back in 2015 propelled by a NA powertrain with a 5-speed gearbox. Moreover, many of you may know that Fast and Furious nine is all set to release in India, but due to the ongoing pandemic, we have no confirmation about its official release. The main reason behind the insane selling price of this Toyota Supra is because of its connections with actor Paul Walker who passed away in 2013 in a car accident. Furthermore, the Fast and Furious franchise made Toyota Supra more popular among enthusiasts around the world.

