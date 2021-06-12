Buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Now and Pay Later in October 2021

Due to the decreasing COVID-19 cases, several states relaxed the lockdown rules for the month of June in India. Now, many carmakers are planning to recover the sales they lost last month. Several automakers have officially started offering schemes and discounts to help people buying a new car in such tough times. Recently, Toyota has introduced a new “Buy Now and Pay Later” scheme to increase the sale of the Urban Cruiser. The carmaker is yet to reveal more details about the new offer, but the scheme is already being promoted on the company’s social media handles like Facebook. As per the ad, the Japanese carmaker is now allowing potential buyers to own the car now and pay from October 2021.

Right now, this scheme is only offered on the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. A customer can enjoy driving the Toyota’s sub-4-meter SUV till he has enough funds. Besides this, there is no other detail on this offer. In this scheme, a customer who buys the car against a loan needs to pay the instalments starting at a later date. Earlier, this type of scheme was introduced by Skoda in India a few years back. This is the first time that Toyota is offering such a scheme to lure buyers. Toyota Urban Cruiser is the rebadged version of Maruti Viatra Brezza. It is one of the best-selling cars in Toyota’s stable in India. The SUV derives power from a 1.5-litre four-pot K15B petrol mill, which shreds out 105bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission duties are done by a 5-speed MT as standard and an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The powertrain also offers SHVS Smart Hybrid technology, which enhances the overall fuel efficiency of the car. In the Indian market, Toyota Urban Cruiser competes with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 8.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.

