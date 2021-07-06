Hyundai Venue Variants Shuffled - New Trims Added, Some Discontinued

Hyundai Venue variants in India have been shuffled. The company has added a couple of new trims and also discontinued some. The compact SUV price starts at INR 6.92 lakh for the 1.2L 5-speed MT E model and goes all the way up to INR 11.78 lakh for the 1.0L Turbo GDi 7-speed DCT SX+ dual-tone variant.

Hyundai Venue Variants - New Trims

The Venue is now available in 2 new trim levels - S(O) and SX(O) Executive. The former has two engine options - 1.0L turbo petrol mated to either a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT, and a 1.5L diesel mill coupled to a 6-speed MT. On the other hand, the new Venue SX(O) variant is available only with the diesel engine option.

So, the new S(O) trim is now the starting variant for the turbo petrol and diesel engine models of the Hyundai Venue.

Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

Variant Price 1.0L turbo iMT S(O) INR 9.03 lakh 1.0L turbo DCT S(O) INR 9.94 lakh 1.5L diesel MT S(O) INR 9.45 lakh 1.5L diesel MT SX(O) Executive INR 10.97 lakh

Hyundai Venue Variants - Discontinued

Apart from adding a couple of variants, Hyundai has also discontinued select trims of the Venue. Previously, the starting of the diesel engine option of the compact SUV was from the entry-level E and S variants. However, they have now been discontinued. So, the diesel option now begins from the S(O) trim onwards, i.e., from INR 9.45 lakh.

The turbo petrol model of the Venue is now available from the new S(O) trim onwards. The E and S variants are being offered only with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol motor. Hyundai has also pulled the plug on the fully-loaded SX(O) turbo petrol with MT model.

Hyundai Venue Rivals

Giving some tough competition to the Venue is a bunch of capable and tempting options including the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and the likes.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi