Hyundai Alcazar is Firm’s 10 Millionth Car in India to Roll Out from Factory

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced that it has achieved the fastest rollout of 10 million cars from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The 10 millionth car to roll out of the production line at HMIL’s plant in Sriperumbudur is the brand-new Hyundai Alcazar.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) began its manufacturing operations at this facility in Sept 1998. It was the company’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea. Since then, the firm has been driving manufacturing excellence at this plant. This factory has an installed capacity of producing 7.5 lakh units annually and thus, has helped Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) to achieve the fastest rollout of 10 million cars.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the “Make in India” initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the State of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant. Inspired by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has always brought a positive change in the lives of its stakeholders and communities. We thank all our customers who continue to believe in us and made Hyundai the most trusted smart-mobility solutions provider.

The new Hyundai Alcazar, which is the 10 millionth car to roll out of the production line at HMIL’s plant in Sriperumbudur, has been one of the highly awaited launches of the year. It was finally introduced in the Indian market last month. It is available in 3 trims - Prestige, Platinum, and Signature - with prices starting at INR 16.30 lakh and going all the way up to INR 20.14 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar Features

Some of the key features of the new Alcazar include:

10.25-inch Multi-Display Digital Cluster

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Carplay

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)

Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)

Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection

64 Colors Ambient Lighting

360-degree parking camera

Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi