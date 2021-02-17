Earlier last month, Hyundai released the first teaser images of their upcoming IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicle. Now, the carmaker has dropped the first teaser of the interiors of the IONIQ 5. The IONIQ 5 will be the first of many models under Hyundai's upcoming IONIQ lineup and it also debut's the next generation of Hyundai's Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). Based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform, the IONIQ 5 houses a flat battery that enables for a spacious and customizable interior with flexible configurations for comfortably accommodating passenger and cargo.

The interiors of the IONIQ 5 have primarily been furnished with eco-friendly materials and textiles. The interiors reflect a rising demand for more ethical and sustainable products. The IONIQ 5 boasts of an elongated wheelbase and a flat floor - advantages stemming from it being a BEV based on the E-GMP platform - which helps it set itself apart from other ICE-powered cars with steer-by-wire systems. Passengers on either side can freely enter and exit the cabin when parked in a narrow spot because the flat floor allows the center console to slide back and forth.

In fact, this has resulted in a fundamental rethink of the conventional centre console to offer greater utility than a static storage box. Hyundai likes to call it the new 'Universal Land', which replaces the center console, thus making it more spacious. The driver and front passenger seats are also equipped with leg rests that allow the passengers to 'relax and recharge'. All seats can be individually operated and repositioned, making it even easier to manage space.

As for the materials used on the inside, the seats are wrapped in an eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed. Other furnishing materials throughout the cabin comprises textiles derived from sustainable fibers such as sugar cane bio components, wool and poly yarns, as well as material woven from fibers made from recycled PET plastic bottles. Meanwhile, the surfaces on the dashboard, switches, steering wheel and door panels are coated in a polyurethane bio paint composed of oils from rape flowers and corn.

A very unique feature on the IONIQ 5 is that it will be capable of providing general power supply (110/220V) through its Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology. This will essentially allow the EV to power several other electrical appliances. Hyundai even claims that the IONIQ 5 can offer a range of over 100km with just a 5-minute charge. The IONIQ 5 is slated for a debut in February 23, 2021, and to build up an anticipation, Hyundai will keep on releasing more such teaser revealing more unique features and capabilities of the IONIQ 5.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.