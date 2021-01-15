Hyundai has released the first teaser images of their upcoming all-electric IONIQ 5. The IONIQ 5 will be the first of many more models under Hyundai's upcoming IONIQ lineup and it also debut's the next generation of Hyundai's battery-powered electric vehicles. Hyundai has also dropped a couple of teaser videos which give us a sneak peak at what the IONIQ 5 will boast of in terms of technology and usability and as you'd expect, it is indeed pretty futuristic.

The IONIQ 5 will be underpinned by Hyundai's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This new platform has been specifically designed for all of Hyundai's upcoming IONIQ EV models. The teaser images also reveal a fair bit of the design of the IONIQ 5. It boasts of very cool looking pixel-shaped LED headlights and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a clamshell bonnet that reduces panel gaps and also looks quite clean.

Although Hyundai has not specifically spoken about the body style of the IONIQ 5, it seems to be shaped like a hatchback and contrary to popular trend, it does not seem to be an SUV. Teaser videos of the IONIQ 5 also highlight the various features that will be offered on-board the EV. A very unique feature on the IONIQ 5 is that it will be capable of providing general power supply (110/220V) through its Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology. This will essentially allow the EV to power several other electrical appliances.

Hyundai even claims that the IONIQ 5 can offer a range of over 100km with just a 5-minute charge. The IONIQ 5 is slated for a debut in February 2021 and to build up an anticipation, Hyundai will keep on releasing more such teaser revealing more unique features and capabilities of the IONIQ 5. But apart from electric vehicles, Hyundai also has a hydrogen-powered SUV called the Nexo as part of its portfolio of greener vehicles for the future and this could even make it to India.

Currently in India, Hyundai offers only one EV - the Kona Electric - which rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV. The Hyundai Kona Electric is priced from INR 23.75 lakh to INR 23.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and has an ARAI-certified driving range of 452km. There is however no official announcement of the IONIQ 5 making it to India yet.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.