11-Seater Hyundai Staria MPV with Futuristic Design Launched in Thailand

No, it’s not a car from a Sci-Fi movie, although it looks like one. It’s called the Hyundai Staria. The 11-seater MPV has been launched in Thailand, one of the first markets outside South Korea where this vehicle is on sale.

Hyundai Staria Exterior

The Hyundai Staria indeed looks like a car from the future. Its space shuttle-inspired design is something that we don’t see quite often in the automobile industry. The MPV’s front fascia features LED headlamps that are mounted on the bumper. There is a strip of LED DRLs that runs along the width of the car. And, of course, we have the Hyundai logo in the centre.

The side profile of the Hyundai Staria flaunts the big windows that not only add to the looks but also make the cabin feel airier. The rear end of the MPV also gets a huge glass that compliments the large, vertical taillight cluster. There’s also a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated high-stop lamp.

Hyundai Staria Interior

Being an 11-seater MPV, the Hyundai Staria has ample cabin space. The large sliding rear doors ensure the ingress and egress of passengers are smooth. In terms of features, there is a 10.25-in touchscreen display for the infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster which is reminiscent of the new Hyundai Kona Electric that has been launched in Singapore recently.

Some of the other key features of the Hyundai Staria interior include:

Engine push start-stop button

Automatic AC with separate controls

Rear side window sun shades

6 speakers

7 USB charging ports

12-way power-adjustable driver seat

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

360-degree camera

LED lighting

Hyundai Staria Engine

Powering the large MPV is a 2.2L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that puts out 177 PS of max power at 3800 rpm and 431 Nm of peak torque at 1500-2500 rpm. There’s an 8-speed automatic transmission that comes with a push-button gear selector and paddle shifters.

Hyundai Staria Safety

In terms of safety, the Staria is loaded with several advanced features that fall under Hyundai’s SmartSense suite. It consists of autonomous emergency braking with oncoming vehicle detection, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance and rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot cameras, a door opening warning and a rear-seat reminder.

Hyundai Staria Price

In Thailand, the Staria is available in two variants - S and SEL. The former costs THB 1,729,000 which converts to INR 39.48 lakh whereas the latter will set you back by THB 1,999,000 (INR 45.65 lakh).