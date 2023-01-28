Hyundai IONIQ 6 - Why it is Time to go Electric

As the electric vehicle journey continues to evolve, making the switch can be overwhelming to some consumers, but Hyundai has thought of everything to turn the EV transition into a lifestyle transformation – and they are highlighting that in the national marketing campaign for the all-new all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6.

The campaign’s theme, “It’s Time to Go Electric,” will come to life in broadcast and social media commercials starring Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon. The first ad will air during professional football’s conference championship games on Jan. 29

The 60- and 30-second hero spots titled, “Your Dad Is Going Electric,” feature Kevin and Sosie Bacon taking a drive in his new all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6. The ads put a humorous spin on the dynamic father-daughter relationship showing that even her ‘older’ and less technologically savvy dad has made the leap to electric vehicles before most consumers.

They feature Kevin as an early adopter who is excited to show off all the innovation and capabilities of his new ride to unassuming strangers. The 60-second ad also directly addresses consumers’ concerns about charging times and driving range by highlighting how the IONIQ 6 can go from 10% to 80% charge in as little as 18 minutes on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger and has a driving range of up to 361 miles for the IONIQ 6 SE RWD.

The IONIQ 6 marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.