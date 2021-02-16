Hyundai i20 1.0L Turbo-Petrol vs 1.2L NA Petrol - Acceleration Comparison

The third-gen Hyundai i20 is growing to be quite a popular hatchback in its segment. Earlier last month, we reported to you that Hyundai has already garnered over 35,000 bookings for the new i20 in less than two months time since its launch. The new Hyundai i20 is certainly on the pricier side but it is also the most feature-rich hatchback in its class and by quite a margin. It is also the hatchback which offers the widest range of powertrain options in its class currently.

Hyundai offers a 1.2L, naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine and even a 1.5L turbodiesel engine with the new i20. If you are looking for a diesel premium hatchback, the i20 along with the Tata Altroz are the only two options in this class. The i20 obviously gets an old-school 1.2L, naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, if you are of the enthusiastic kind, you'd probably like the most powerful-in-class 1.0L turbo-petrol engine that takes the competition to the likes of new Tata Altroz iTurbo and the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI. There's are as many as five different gearbox options with these three engines on offer.

Hyundai i20 1.0L Turbo-Petrol vs 1.2L NA Petrol Engine - Specs

Hyundai i20 Turbo-Petrol Hyundai i20 NA Petrol Engine 1.0L Three-Cylinder Turbo-Petrol Engine 1.2L NA Four-Cyliner Engine Power 120hp 83hp Torque 172Nm 115Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 5-speed manual

With such a wide variety of powertrain options, we wanted to find out which of these might be the quickest. Here in this video, we are comparing the acceleration of the naturally aspirated Hyundai i20 petrol MT vs the i20 turbo-petrol DCT. A quick look at the specifications reveal that the Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol is both more powerful and has more torque than the NA petrol engine. The turbo-petrol engine also comes with a more sophisticated 7-speed DCT gearbox while the petrol version gets a 5-speed manual unit. So let's find out how it translates to real world performance.

Hyundai i20 1.0L Turbo-Petrol vs 1.2L NA Petrol Engine - Acceleration

Hyundai i20 Diesel Hyundai i20 NA Petrol 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 11.15 seconds 13.83 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 11.12 seconds 13.47 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 11.00 seconds 13.32 seconds

Unsurprisingly, the Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol DCT is clearly faster of the two and its advantage on paper translates quite well into real world performance. The best run achieved with the i2o turbo-petrol was 11.00 seconds, while the best run achieved with the i20 1.2L petrol was at 13.32 seconds. That's a difference of over two second. In fact, the i20 turbo-petrol actually feels quite a lot faster than the naturally aspirated petrol version of the hatchback.

The top-spec Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol DCT is priced at INR 11.32 lakh* while the top-spec Hyundai i20 1.2L petrol-manual is priced at INR 10.63 lakh*. If you are looking for something that's fast, the i20 turbo-petrol makes for a compelling buy. However, if that's the only priority, you'd be better off with the Volkswagen Polo TSI. The turbo-petrol engine is however more exciting than the NA engine. That said, the NA petrol i20 is also adequate in terms of performance and will get your job done just fine in most cases.

