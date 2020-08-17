2020 Hyundai i20 test mule with heavy camouflage spied in Hyderabad

The 2020 Hyundai i20 test mule has been spotted in Hyderabad. The spied prototype of the upcoming premium hatchback was heavily camouflaged and thus, reveals only a handful of details.

The latest spy shots of the 2020 Hyundai i20 suggest that the forthcoming car would feature a revised set of headlights which are likely to be full-LED units. The South Korean company is also expected to tweak the front bumper that would have a pair of fog lamps. Since the hood of the test mule was disguised as well, chances are that it could also get an aesthetic update.

The side profile of the 2020 Hyundai i20 would have a slightly upswept window line with a quarter glass near the C-pillar. The spy shots reveal the 15-inch alloy wheels which are decent-looking but we hope that Hyundai replaces them with something sportier and more engaging.

Coming to the rear end, the 2020 Hyundai i20 would have a roof-mounted spoiler as well as a shark fin antenna mounted at the rear portion of the roof. Hyundai did a good job in ensuring that the test mule is properly disguised. The spy shots reveal only a small part of the tail light clusters, which should feature LED lighting. There is also a possibility that the tail lamp clusters would be of the combination type.

As far as the 2020 Hyundai i20 engine options are concerned, it is being speculated that the company will borrow all the powertrains from the latest Hyundai Venue. So there could be 3 engine options - 1.2-litre petrol with 82 bhp/114 Nm (5-speed MT), 1.5-litre diesel with 99 bhp/240 Nm (6-speed MT/6-speed AT), and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with 118 bhp/172 Nm (6-speed MT/7-speed DCT). Hyundai is also expected to include the latest iMT option as well.