Hyundai Hope on Wheels Crosses $200M in Funding to Pediatric Cancer Research

Hyundai Hope On Wheels (HHOW), a nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, announced its plans to award $15 million in research grants this year. This brings the organization’s total giving to $200 million since 1998. This year also marks the return of Hyundai Hope On Wheels to the New York International Auto Show.

“Pediatric cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children in the U.S. and that fuels our commitment to spread hope and end childhood cancer,” said Kevin Reilly, vice chairman of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors, and president of Alexandria Hyundai. “Hyundai Hope on Wheels is truly humbled to have reached this milestone and remains steadfastly committed to finding a cure for the disease.”

Since its launch in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than 1,000 research grants to improve outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer. This year marks Hyundai’s 24th consecutive year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry.