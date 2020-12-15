The Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment in its second-generation guise with a wide range of powertrain options, tons of features and polarizing looks. It is available with a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine along with 1.5L petrol and diesel engines and a wide range of transmission options too. Essentially, there's at least one Creta for every kind of buyer. On the other hand, while Tata does not offer as many powertrain options with the Harrier, it too is a very popular mid-size SUV. In fact, the Tata Harrier is solely available with a 2.0L diesel engine.

We thus thought of comparing the performance Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier to see which is faster. For an even ground, we have chosen the diesel version of the Creta for this comparison. While both the SUVs also get an automatic gearbox option with their diesel engines, here we are comparing the diesel-manual versions of both the SUVs. Here we will see which SUV sprints from 0-100 kph in the fastest time and for a accurate result, we will take an aggregate of three runs. But first, the specifications.

Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier - Specifications

Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier Engine 1.5L turbo-diesel engine 2.0L turbo-diesel engine Power 115hp 170hp Torque 250Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Weight 1367 kg 1675 kg

On paper, the Tata Harrier has a clear advantage over the Hyundai Creta. Not only is the Harrier powered by a larger engine, it is also significantly more powerful and has much more torque than the Creta. The Harrier has 55hp and 100Nm more than the Creta and that's a significant difference. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It must however be noted that the Harrier is more than 300kg heavier than the Creta and that's because it is larger of the two.

Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier - Acceleration Test

Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 12.32 seconds 10.93 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 12.66 seconds 10.52 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 12.12 seconds 10.18 seconds

As you can see from the table above, the Tata Harrier is quite a bit quicker than the Hyundai Creta. In all the three runs, the Harrier clearly outshines the Creta. The best run that was achieved with the Harrier was at 10.18 seconds while the Creta's best time was 12.12 seconds. That's a difference of almost two seconds and that's clearly down to power and torque advantage that the Harrier has over the Creta. And that's despite the Creta being over 300kg lighter.

It is also pretty commendable that the Harrier managed a sub-10.5 second 0-100 kph sprint for itself. For a mid-size SUV that weighs well over 1.5 tons, that's pretty quick indeed. Tata also has a petrol engine coming up for the Harrier very soon and that should really widen the appeal of the SUV, bringing in more buyers. As for the Hyundai Creta, we doubt if anything will budge it of its top position given the popularity it enjoys and the value it packs in.

