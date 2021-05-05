Watch Ultra Rare Mahindra Scorpio 4WD Automatic in Action

Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio in India in solely available with a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that comes mated to a manual gearbox, driving only the rear wheels. However, that has not always been the case the Scorpio. Before we transitioned into the BS6 era, the Scorpio was available with a proper four-wheel drive system and was even offered with an automatic gearbox. The Scorpio was then a true-blue SUV with proper off-roading capabilities. However, Mahindra discontinued the 4x4 system and automatic gearbox option on the Scorpio because only a handful of buyers opted for the Scorpio in this specification.

Here we have an example of a 2015 Mahindra Scorpio with a four-wheel drive and automatic gearbox configuration that has been pristinely maintained by its owner. In six years of owning this vehicle, the owner has clocked more than 1,32,000 kms in his SUV and he thoroughly seems to love it. He particularly seems to be fan of the Scorpio's off-road capabilities as he has experienced it first hand while taking the SUV for trips to the mountains. The fact that its equipped with an automatic gearbox makes it that much easier to live with as it also comes handy in tricky driving conditions.

Like any true SUV, the four-wheel drive system on the Scorpio comes with three modes - 2H, 4H and 4L. Although the Scorpio is mostly used as a people's mover in India, you'd be surprised to know its capable of handling the rough stuff quite well. The automatic gearbox even comes with a winter mode which selects a higher gear in snowy or wet conditions to prevent the wheels from slipping. The owner notes that the Scorpio returns an average fuel economy of 17-18 kmpl, which is pretty good for a diesel automatic SUV. As for maintenance of the SUV, a regular servicing of the Scorpio costs about INR 12-13K.

This is the S10 trim of the Scorpio, the then top-spec model of the SUV when it was first launched. Mahindra has now discontinued the S10 trim, with a new S11 trim now being the top-spec model. On the inside, this Scorpio comes with captain seats for the middle row and a bench seat for the third row, making it a genuine seven-seater. For an SUV from 2015, it even comes well equipped with features such as reversing camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, in built-navigation and much more. The only complain the owner has with the Scorpio is its built quality and fit and finish levels. Like most older Mahindra vehicles, the Scorpio tends to rattle when pushed hard.

Mahindra is expected to bring back the four-wheel drive system and automatic gearbox with the next-generation Scorpio. That's because it will be underpinned by an updated version of the ladder-frame chassis from the all-new Thar. The platform can thus definitely support a four-wheel drive system. Previously, we had also come across spy images of the vehicle being tested in high altitude regions of Manali, further solidifying our belief that a 4x4 system is definitely on the cards for the 2021 Scorpio. When the next-gen Scorpio hits showrooms later this year in between October to December, its prices are likely to start from INR 13 lakh and go up to INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

