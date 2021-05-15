Hyundai Creta E Transformed To Top-Spec SX(O) For Just INR 2.4 Lakh

The Hyundai Creta is by far the best selling compact SUV in its segment. The carmaker had previously revealed that higher-spec SX and SX(O) variants of the Creta have been in greater demand than the entry-level variants. That absolutely makes sense because the Creta comes loaded to the gills with features in its higher-spec trims, which is one of the biggest selling points of the SUV. But it also comes with a hefty price tag - nearly INR 20 lakh, on-road - for the SX(O) diesel-automatic variant. But what if we told you that you can have the top-spec Creta SX(O) for the price of an entry-level model? Well, let us elaborate.

Here's a fantastic example of a Creta E model that has been spruced up to look like the top-spec SX(O) trim, all with genuine Hyundai parts and accessories, only for an additional price of INR 2.40 lakh. This is a diesel-manual variant of the Creta. For your reference, after its recent price hike, the Creta E diesel-manual variant currently costs INR 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The owner says his Creta costed him INR 11.90 lakh (on-road) in Gwalior and adding INR 2.40 lakh to that, the total amounts to INR 14.30 lakh. In comparison, the Creta SX(O) diesel-manual variant, when it comes built from the factory, costs INR 18.68 lakh (on-road) in Gwalior.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Gets Updated Features List Across All Trims

Thanks to Nikku Car Decor in Karol Bagh, Delhi, you can spruce up any Hyundai or Maruti Suzuki base model to their top-spec avatar without burning a hole in your pocket trying to buy it from the manufacturer. The owner of Nikku Car Decor claims to be a dealer of genuine Hyundai parts and accessories. The best thing about this aftermarket solution is that you can pick and choose specific, individual parts from higher-spec trims to be fitted to your base model, as per your taste and budget. The fact that these are genuine Hyundai parts means that the manufacturer warranty is still applicable on them.

This particular example of Hyundai Creta E comes fitted with full-LED headlamps and tail lamps from the SX(O) trim. It also comes fitted with the diamond cut 17-inch dual tone alloy wheels only seen on the SX(O) trim. Even the ORVMs with turn indictors and puddle lamps are from higher trims. Elsewhere, this Creta has been specced with an aftermarket grille, but you can opt for the original chrome slatted grille or even the blacked-out grille from the turbo-petrol variants. The rear bumper protector fitted to this Creta is also a genuine Hyundai accessory. To give you an idea about the prices. the set of LED headlamps cost INR 35,000 while the tail lamps cost INR 14,500. The set of 17-inch dual-tone wheels with the tyres cost INR 47,000.

On the inside, this Hyundai Creta E has been specced up with features like cruise control, electronically adjustable ORVMs and even the top-spec 10.25-inch infotainment screen, although it uses an aftermarket software for the system. Additionally, this Creta also gets new leather seats and an upgraded sound system with an Infinity sub-woofer in the boot. Moreover, all these parts can be individually specced and customized as per your taste. Although this Creta does not come fitted with features like the semi-digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, push-button start, automatic climate control etc, all of these parts can still be individually ordered. In fact, this treatment can even be meted out to the mid-spec trims. So if you have always wanted to own a top-spec Creta, but did not have the money for it, well now you know what to do and where to go.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.