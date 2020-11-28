Tata HBX Rival Hyundai AX1 Digitally Rendered, Brand’s Smallest SUV Yet

Hyundai has been rolling out quite a few popular SUVs in the Indian market including the likes of the Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona EV. Given the amount of interest SUVs generate among buyers in India, it doesn’t surprise us to know that Hyundai is planning yet another SUV, this time even smaller than the Venue. The Micro SUV segment, after the growing popularity of compact and mid-size SUV segments, is touted to be the next big genre where makers like Tata, Maruti and Mahindra are betting big numbers and the latest to join is Hyundai.

While Hyundai already retails the popular sub 4-metre compact SUV ‘Venue’ in India, it is now working on its smallest SUV codenamed AX1, which was recently spotted for the first time. The test mule spotted was wearing a full camo and digital designer Shoeb R. Kalania decided to digitally render the upcoming SUV.

Based on the rendering, it can be seen that the Hyundai AX1 design is largely based on the company's bigger SUVs. Upfront is a big grille with high mounted LED DRLs and low mounted headlamps as seen in the new age SUVs. The grille has a unique design unlike any we have seen in the past.

The front also gets skid plate and an Ignis inspired squarish design. At the side are large square wheel arches, 6 slat petal shaped alloy wheels in black, and body cladding to make it look rugged. Another interesting thing to notice is read door mounted handles like Swift.

Overall, the design of the AX1 looks clean and boxy, much like tall-boy design of competitors. There’s no image of the interior but a floating dashtop mounted infotainment system with BlueLink connected tech is expected along with other features.

As for the powertrain options, the AX1 can be offered with three engine options – 83 PS 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, 100 PS 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, and 75 PS 1.2L diesel engine, much like the Grand i10 Nios. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT on offer.

Hyundai is expected to price the AX1 starting at INR 5 Lakh (ex-showroom) and can launch it by mid-next year. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and upcoming Tata HBX.

[Source: indianauto.com]