Hyundai Announces Price Hike of Upto INR 45,000 on Select Models

In light of the rising input costs in India, Hyundai India has announced a price hike for all its models except the new-gen i20. Here is a brief on the models and their respective price hikes.

Hyundai Santro

The new price hike has made the Santro dearer by up to INR 4,900. The Magna Magna CNG and AMT variants get the least hike while the Magna MT and Sportz MT trims are the most affected.

Grand i10 Nios

Ahead of the hike, the Grand i10 Nios, priced between INR 5.19 lakh* and INR 8.41 lakh*, is now up by INR 7,390. Almost all the variants have been subjected to the price hike of at least INR 6,000 while the Magna is affected the least.

Model Name Old Price*

New Price*

Price Hike Santro INR 4.63 lakh to INR 6.31 lakh INR 4.67 lakh to INR 6.53 lakh INR 600 to INR 4,900 Grand i10 Nios INR 5.12 lakh to INR 8.35 lakh INR 5.19 lakh to INR 8.41 lakh INR 2,900 to INR 7,390 Aura INR 5.85 lakh to INR 9.28 lakh INR 5.92 lakh to INR 9.32 lakh INR 2,200 to INR 9,800 Venue INR 6.75 lakh to INR 11.65 lakh INR 6.86 lakh to INR 11.67 lakh INR 1,760 to INR 12,400 Verna INR 9.02 lakh to INR 15.17 lakh INR 9.11 lakh to INR 15.20 lakh INR 2,700 to INR 12,100 Creta INR 9.81 lakh to INR 17.31 lakh INR 10 lakh to INR 17.54 lakh INR 17,000 to INR 31,000 Elantra INR 17.60 lakh to INR 20.65 lakh INR 17.80 lakh to INR 21.10 lakh INR 15,000 to INR 45,000 Tucson INR 22.30 lakh to INR 27.03 lakh INR 22.55 lakh to INR 27.33 lakh INR 31,000 to INR 39,000

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai’s successor to the Xcent, the Aura, has seen a price hike of up to INR 9,800. The car’s CNG variants have seen the most hike while the story at the top-rung variants remains the same. After the hike, the car is now priced between INR 5.92 lakh* and INR 9.32 lakh*.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s popular compact SUV has seen a hike of up to INR 12,400. All of its variants except for the SX Turbo-petrol IMT and SX Diesel have been subjected to the increase. Post the hike, the Venue is now priced between INR 6.86 lakh* and INR 11.67 lakh*.

Hyundai Verna

The Verna has been subjected to a hike of up to INR 12,100. The top-end turbo-petrol variant has been affected the least while the middle variants get the most hike.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is one of Hyundai’s best-selling models. The car has now become dearer by up to INR 31,000. While all prices for the petrol variants are dearer by INR 22,000, prices of the base-spec diesel variant have been increased by INR 31,000. Prices of the other diesel variants remain untouched.

Hyundai Elantra

The Elantra gets the highest hike at INR 45,000. The top-spec automatic variants are the most affected. It’s also the only midsize sedan one can buy in the country until the new Skoda Octavia arrives this year.

Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson is Hyundai’s flagship model and with the recent price hike, the model has become dearer by up to INR 39,000. the GLS AWD variant will be relieved to know it has received the lowest increment, however, the base GL diesel variant is the most affected.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai and Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom