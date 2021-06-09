Hyundai Alcazar Bookings Open For INR 25,000, Specs Revealed

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has opened the order books for its upcoming 6 and 7-seater SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar. Bookings for the new model can be made either at the Hyundai dealerships across the country or online at the company's Click to Buy portal for a token amount of INR 25,000.

Also Read- SPIED - Updated Hyundai Creta E With Reduced Features

Commenting on the Hyundai ALCAZAR booking announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said

Hyundai has had a remarkable 25-year journey of excellence in India. Over the years, we have captivated the dreams and aspirations of customers with benchmark products that elevate customer experiences, thereby also amplifying customer love especially for Hyundai SUVs. Our customers choose to live the Hyundai SUV Life with brands such as CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric, resulting in Hyundai becoming the highest selling SUV manufacturer in India, in 2020. Today, we are pleased to open the bookings for Hyundai ALCAZAR, our Premium 6 and 7 seater SUV that will offer our customers Quality Time, making travelling together with a more memorable and fun experience.

Hyundai Alcazar Interior Features

Other than kickstarting the booking process, the carmaker has even revealed the highlights of the interior of the Hyundai Alcazar. The new model will feature a rather premium cabin with a dual-tone Cognac Brown colour shade. Also, bits like a large-screen infotainment unit, all-digital instrument console and ambient lighting will come together to further enhance the user experience. The equipment list of the new model will feature many premium bits, including -

26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi-Display Digital Cluster

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

Side Foot Step

Rear Window Sunshade

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)

Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)

Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection

64 Colors Ambient Lighting

Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Hyundai Alcazar Specs

The Hyundai Alcazar will be available with four powertrains, including 2.0-litre Petrol MPi engine and 1.5-litre Diesel CRDi engine with options of 6-Speed Manual and 6-Speed Automatic transmissions. The petrol mill, combined with 6-Speed manual transmission, will be capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds*, while both the petrol MPI engine and the Diesel CRDi engine will offer best-in-segment fuel efficiency with 6-Speed Manual as well as 6-Speed Automatic transmissions.

Displacement (cm3) Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission 2.0 l Petrol MPi 1,999 117 kW (159 PS) / 6,500 r/min 191 Nm (19.5 kgm) / 4,500 r/min 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Automatic 1.5 l Diesel CRDi 1,493 84.6 kW (115 PS)/ 4,000 r/min 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) / 1,500-2,750 r/min 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Automatic

Hyundai Alcazar will even provide Drive Mode Select options that will offer COMFORT, ECO and SPORT models. Furthermore, the car will be equipped with Traction Control Modes (SNOW, SAND and MUD). If the carmaker is to be believed, the new model has been tested on 15 drive tracks for various road driving conditions and has undergone comprehensive durability testing in GVW condition across hilly terrains, rural and highway roads in hot & dry conditions.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Based on internal testing results