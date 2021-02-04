Why Should Husqvarna Launch New Svartpilen 125 in India?

Husqvarna made its Indian debut with the launch of the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. Fans have been waiting for the Swedish manufacturer to bring in more and bigger models in the country. However, that hasn’t been the case. While longing for larger capacity Huskies continues, Husqvarna has introduced the new Svartpilen 125 in the international markets. And here’s why it should consider launching it here in India, too.

125cc Segment in India

Gone are the days when the 125cc segment in India consisted of only sluggish and mundane commuters. Thanks to KTM, customers now have a choice of picking up something more lively and engaging - the KTM 125 Duke and KTM RC 125. It’s true that both these models wouldn’t suffice everyone’s requirements but that’s alright because KTM had launched them to target the youth of the country. And, apparently, they are doing pretty good in the market.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 in India

Considering the growing popularity of premium 125cc commuters in India, we think Husqvarna should bring the new Svarpilen 125 in our country. It would not only help the brand expand its product lineup but also reach out to a larger audience. Yes, pricing is indeed a major factor that Husqvarna has to be really careful about. But even the 125 Duke and RC 125 aren’t cheap. They cost nearly as much as some 150cc motorcycles. However, it seems that that is not stopping young enthusiasts from making a purchase!

Would you buy the Svartpilen 125 if Husqvarna launches it here in India?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Specs

In the international markets, the Svartpilen 125 uses a 125cc single-cylinder engine that complies with the Euro 5 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 15bhp of max power and 12Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. These are identical figures that are generated by the KTM 125 Duke’s engine.

As for other features, the Svartpilen 125 borrows several parts and components from its elder sibling. It has a pair of USD 43mm WP Apex front forks and rear WP Apex monoshock. The stopping power comes from a 320mm front and a 230mm rear disc brakes aided by a dual-channel ABS.

For more Husqvarna news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.