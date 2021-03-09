Enjoy Benefits Of Up To INR 32,527 On The Honda WR-V For March 2021

Honda updated the WR-V crossover with a facelift in mid-2020, bringing in updates to its styling, a few new features on the inside, but most importantly, upgrading both its petrol and diesel engines to meet the BS6 emission norms. Based on the Jazz, the WR-V's strengths lies in its tractable diesel engine, well sorted ride and handling balance and a spacious interior. Honda is now offering some very attractive discounts and deals on the WR-V for March 2021. Here's what's up for grabs from Honda.

Honda is offering cash discounts of up to INR 15,000 on the WR-V for March 2021. Additionally, customers can also exchange their old car to avail a discount of INR 15,000. Honda is also offering buyers the option to waive off the cash discount in favor of free accessories worth up to Rs 17,527. The total benefits thus sum up to INR 32,527. These benefits on the WR-V are applicable across all the petrol and diesel trims. Also, existing Honda owners can further avail INR 10,000 loyalty bonus or additional exchange bonus.

With the facelift earlier last year, Honda updated the WR-V with a new chrome-plated grille with horizontal slats. Even the headlights are new and carry integrated LED DRLs and projector lights. Rounding up the updates on the face are a new set of foglamps. The rear-end comes kitted out with new LED taillamps and an high-mounted LED stop lamp. Other highlights of the styling package include 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, heavy body cladding all around and silver skid plates for the front and rear bumpers.

On the inside, top-spec variants of the WR-V continue to offer a host of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen AVN system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic aircon with touchscreen controls, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and electric sunroof. The standard safety kit across all variants includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, speed-sensing door-lock, crash-sensing door-unlock and ISOFIX child seat restraints.

The Honda WR-V is on sale with two BS6-compliant engine options. One of these is a 1.2-litre iVTEC naturally-aspirated petrol engine that pumps out 90hp and 110 Nm. The motor solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel motor on offer is the familiar 1.5-litre iDTEC unit that produces 100hp and 200 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. There is no automatic gearbox option with either engines on the WR-V. The petrol variant offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl, while the oil-burner returns 23.7 kmpl. Prices for the Honda WR-V currently range between INR 8.55 lakh to INR 11.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

