2023 Honda CR-V Rendered on Basis of Recent Spy Shots – Check Here

Honda CR-V is currently on sale in its fifth-generation rendition across the globe. Sadly, the SUV has started to show off its age now, but interestingly, the Japanese carmaker is on its toes to develop the 6th-gen avatar of the CR-V, which will debut in 2023. Test mules of the 6th-gen iteration are already on test at Honda's R&D facility in Europe in a near-production avatar. But, we now got our hands on neat digital renders of the next-gen iteration of the Honda CR-V. These renderings are the artwork of KDesign AG. The rendering artist has managed to render the front and rear three-quarters of the upcoming 6th-gen Honda CR-V.

The above image portrays the differences that the 2023 Honda CR-V will boast of in contrast to the outgoing model. The front-end gets a larger radiator grille now, which is flanked by sleeker LED headlamps. Typical of new Honda cars, a thick chrome ribbon can be seen on the top of the radiator grille, and it extends towards the headlamps. The front bumper feels more angular, and so is the case with the fog lamp housings. A slim scuff plate is fixed around the chin, giving it a tighter appeal.

Across the sides, the silhouette looks quite the same. The black cladding runs across the length to make the side profile look butch. The ORVMs are now mounted on the doors, as was the case with the test prototypes. Also, the alloy wheels feature a dual-tone theme with a 5-spoke design. Around the rear, it gets a dual-tone bumper with a chrome insert. While the tailgate looks bland, the designer has managed to accommodate a light bar between the slender-looking taillamps.

Dimensionally, the 2023 Honda CR-V will be longer and wider than the outgoing model. It is likely to come with a 3rd-row as well. In the Indian market, the CR-V is on sale with a 3rd-row. Although, that is not the case in the international market. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Honda will project the 3-row CR-V in markets where the bigger Pilot is already on sale. As for now, only assumptions can be made about the CR-V’s powertrain, since the brand is tight-lipped about the new-gen model. However, it is expected to come with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains only.

