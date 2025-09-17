Honda Unveils WN7 Electric Motorcycle in Europe

Honda has taken a big step into the electric two-wheeler space with the unveiling of its first electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7, in Europe. Positioned in the “Fun” segment, the WN7 marks the production debut of Honda’s EV Fun Concept showcased at EICMA 2024.

Specs & Highlights:

The Honda WN7 comes with a fixed lithium-ion battery and an estimated range of over 130 km on a single charge.

Using the CCS2 charging standard, it can rapid charge from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes, while a full charge at home takes under 3 hours.

Honda claims the WN7’s performance matches 600cc petrol bikes in output and rivals 1000cc machines in torque, making it one of the most powerful EV motorcycles in its class.

A 5-inch TFT screen supports smartphone connectivity through Honda RoadSync, offering navigation and ride data.

Styling is futuristic yet minimal, staying true to its naked streetfighter identity while emphasizing the clean design language of EVs.

While the WN7 has been announced for Europe, India is expected to be a key market in Honda’s electrification roadmap. If launched here, the WN7 would be positioned as a premium electric motorcycle.

The Honda WN7 represents a significant milestone in the brand’s global electrification journey, combining Honda’s 75 years of motorcycling expertise with cutting-edge EV tech. For India, it could redefine what premium electric motorcycling looks like in the coming years.