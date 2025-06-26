Honda’s ₹11.90 Lakh X-ADV Scooter Begins Reaching Customers

Honda has commenced deliveries of its bold new X-ADV adventure scooter in India, with the first unit handed over at the brand’s BigWing Topline showroom in Gurugram. Launched last month, the X-ADV is priced at ₹11.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

Positioned as a premium, niche offering, the Honda X-ADV combines scooter practicality with ADV ruggedness. It’s available in two striking shades—Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black.

Powering the X-ADV is a 745cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 57.8 bhp and 69 Nm of torque, paired with a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The adventure scooter rides on a steel tubular frame suspended by a 41mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It features 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres, and gets dual 296mm front discs and a 240mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

Tech-wise, the X-ADV is packed with features like full-LED lighting, cruise control, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and four riding modes—Standard, Rain, Sport, and Gravel. It also offers a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, a 22-litre underseat storage compartment, and a USB-C charging port.

With its unique crossover design and versatile performance, the X-ADV is now available across all Honda BigWing Topline dealerships in India.

Source