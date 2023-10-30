Honda Transalp 750 Launched in India, Introductory Price for First 100 Customers

Honda Transalp 750 has been launched in India. The adventure tourer has been made available for an introductory price of Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom) that is valid only for the first 100 customers.

Honda Transalp 750 is powered by a 755cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that features a 270-deg crank. It makes 91 PS and 75 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Transalp’s patented Vortex flow ducts create a more uniform distribution from side scoops into the airbox, which then feeds downdraft intakes and 46mm diameter throttle bodies. The cylinders use a Ni-SiC (Nickel-Silicon Carbide) coating, as used on the CRF450R and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, to increase the engine’s efficiency.

To ensure supple on-road performance and off-road bump absorption, this adventure tourer is equipped with Showa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link. Braking duties are performed by dual 310mm wave discs with hydraulic 2-piston calipers at the front and a 256 mm single disc with 1-pot caliper at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Electronic aids running via Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system allow the rider to choose between 5 riding modes to select their preferred combination of Engine Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS & assist slipper clutch. The different riding modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User, which can be adjusted according to one's own preferences.

Honda Transalp 750 is available in two colour schemes - Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black - and will be sold via BigWing Topline dealerships only.