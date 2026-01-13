Honda Unveils New H Logo for Next-Gen EVs and Hybrids

Honda has officially revealed a new Honda logo, marking a significant update to the brand’s visual identity as it prepares for an electric future. The redesigned Honda H logo will debut on the company’s next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) starting 2027.

Developed alongside the upcoming Honda 0 Series of EVs, the new H mark features a cleaner, more modern look. Honda describes the design motif as resembling two outstretched hands, symbolising openness, innovation and the brand’s renewed focus on electrification. It represents a clear departure from the more rigid, metallic interpretations of the logo seen on current models.

The H mark has been part of Honda’s identity since 1963, evolving several times over the decades. According to the automaker, this latest redesign reflects its long-term strategic direction, with sustainability, advanced technology and next-generation mobility at the core.

Importantly, the new Honda logo won’t be limited to vehicles alone. Honda plans to roll it out across its entire automobile business, including dealerships, brand communications and even motorsport activities. This broader adoption aims to create a unified and future-ready brand presence across all customer touchpoints.

While motorcycles will continue to use the iconic wing emblem, the refreshed Honda H logo will become the face of Honda’s car division in the EV era.