Honda announces new Super 6 Offer for its customers in Kerela

Honda has announced that its cumulative sales in Kerela have crossed the 20 lakh milestone. To celebrate the joyous occasion, the Japanese two-wheeler brand has launched the new Honda Super 6 Offer for its customers in God’s own country.

Honda achieved the 25 lakh sales mark in Kerela at a great time because the festive season in India is about to commence. The new Super 6 Offer will not only act as a gift from the company to its customers in Kerela for trusting the brand and helping it surpass the 20 lakh sales milestone, but also for the upcoming festive season.

Following are the six attractive schemes that Honda is providing under the new Super 6 Offer:

Save up to INR 11,000

Up to 100% finance with lowest interest rates

50% discount on EMI schemes

Cashback of up to INR 5,000 on credit card EMI payments

Cashback of up to INR 5,000 on debit card EMI payments

Benefits up to INR 2,500 on purchase via Paytm

Speaking about Honda reaching the 20 lakh sales milestone in Kerela and the Super 6 Offer, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

Honda is delighted to be the first choice of two-wheeler customers in Kerala. With new BS6 line-up boosted by revolutionary technologies like eSP, a long list of patents, segment-first features, significant mileage up and two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty package, A Quiet Revolution by Honda has won the hearts of customers across motorcycle & scooter segments. Celebrating the love of 25 lakh customers in Kerala and sparking festivities, Honda is upping the joy further with limited period 6 attractive offers with great savings up to INR 11,000 for our customers.

It is to be noted that the new Honda Super 6 Offer is applicable only in Kerela and valid until the end of November 2020.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.