New Honda SP 125 limited-period offer announced; save up to INR 5000

The Honda SP 125 is currently available at an interesting offer. Under the new limited-period scheme, customers can save up to INR 5000.

Honda is providing many year-end offers on several models. The company has already announced schemes for the Honda Activa 6G, whose 20th Anniversary Edition has been recently launched to celebrate 20 successful years of the Activa brand in India. The Honda CB Shine 125 and Honda CD 110 are available under some worth-considering limited-period offers, too.

Also Read: Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market

Now, Honda has also announced a new offer for the SP 125. Under this scheme, customers can receive a cashback of 5% (up to INR 5000) on the purchase of a brand-new Honda SP 125. It is to be noted that this offer is only valid on credit/debit card EMIs from the company’s partner banks. For more information on the same, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda dealership.

To jog your memory, the BS6 Honda SP 125 was launched in Nov 2019. It is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. Currently, the former model retails at INR 75,010* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 79,210*. There are 4 colour options to pick from - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda SP 125 Key Features

Stylish LED headlight

Aggressive-looking fuel tank with sporty graphics

5-spoke split type alloy wheels

Attractive rear end

Chrome muffler cover

Fully-digital instrument cluster

As for the engine, the Honda SP 125 uses a 125cc single-cylinder mill which complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It comes equipped with Honda’s Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) and HET (Honda Eco Technology) with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This engine produces 10.88 PS of power rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi