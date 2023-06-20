Honda Shine 125 Now OBD2 Compliant, Launched at Rs 79,800

Honda Shine 125 has been updated for the Indian market. The 125cc commuter motorcycle is now OBD2 compliant and available for a price of Rs 79,800 (ex-showroom).

Powering the Honda Shine 125 is BSVI OBD2 compliant 125cc PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Some of the highlighting features of the Honda Shine 125 inlcude a Bold Front visor with chrome garnish, Premium Chrome Stroke on Side Covers, Magnificent Graphics and attractive Chrome Muffler Cover. The simple yet sophisticated meter design, smart tail lamp and trendy black alloys add a class of distinctiveness which leaves a lasting impression.

The Honda Shine 125 is available in 2 variants - Drum and Disc. The former costs Rs 79,800 whereas the latter retails at Rs 83,800. Both models can be purchased in Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic colours.