2020 Honda Jazz BS-6 Bookings Now Open At Dealerships Or Online

In order to freshen up the appeal of the Honda Jazz, Honda Cars India will soon be launching the updated, BS6-compliant version of its premium hatchback. Honda has started taking booking for the new Honda Jazz, with buyers getting the choice to do so at the dealership or online through its ‘Honda from Home’ application. However, the booking amount has been set at INR 5,000 at the dealerships and INR 21,000 if you do so online. The new 2020 Honda Jazz will feature styling changes outside, new features and updated powertrain options.

In terms of styling, the 2020 Honda Jazz will retain largely a familiar design. Honda has confirmed though that the update will bring along a newly-designed black grille accentuated by chrome accents. To compliment the grille, the 2020 Honda Jazz will even feature updated front and rear bumper styling. What will also be updated is the car’s lighting package. The 2020 Honda Jazz gets new LED headlights with an updated LED glow pattern, LED fog lights and new LED tail lamps with a signature glow pattern. For its interior package, the 2020 Honda Jazz get subtle new upgrades to widen its appeal. While the entire list is yet to be confirmed, additions to the new Honda Jazz will include a one-touch sunroof, keyless-entry-and-go and cruise control. The 2020 Honda Jazz will even be the only model in its class that will offer ‘dual mode’ steering-mounted paddle-shifters.

One of the biggest changes to updated Honda Jazz can be found under the hood. The 1.2-litre NA i-VTEC petrol engine has been updated and is now BS-6 compliant. However, the outgoing version's diesel unit has been discontinued due to its poor demand and high upgradation costs. While the engine is cleaner and more refined, it retains the similar output to that of the BS4 version i.e. 90bhp and 110Nm of torque. For transmission choices, Honda is offering customers the option of a 5-speed manual and a CVT. Apart from the Honda Jazz, the company has few new models in the pipeline. The first will be a petrol-electric hybrid based on the Jazz or fifth-gen City and the second is the Honda H-RV. Which, if approved for India, will sit between the W-RV and C-RV.

