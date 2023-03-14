Honda Manesar Half Marathon: 2100 People Participated in First Edition

The first edition of the Honda Manesar Half Marathon concluded successfully. Running for the noble cause of ‘Run for Road Safety’, over 2100 people from different age groups participated in the event.

Flagged-off from the HMSI’s global resource factory in Manesar (Haryana), the marathon was curated to inch a step closer towards Honda’s global vision – ‘Strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050’. Further taking the noble cause of road safety ahead, HMSI partnered with the NGO DVnity Services and donated entire proceeds of the marathon to support their road safety initiatives.

The event was graced by fitness icons Milind Soman (Model, Actor and Runner) and Mandira Bedi (Actress & Presenter) who boosted the morale of participants and kept their spirits high throughout the run.

To appease people of all age groups, the marathon was divided into four major categories - 21.1 Km, 10 Km, 5 Km & 3 Km Run for Senior Citizen. Over 600 runners took part in the half marathon (21.1 Km) while around 700 competed in the 10 Km run. The 5 Km & 3 Km run saw over 800 participants including more than 25 underprivileged kids from the NGO Bhayat.