HURRY! Honda Grazia Available With Attractive Cashback Offer

The Honda Grazia 125 lures in buyers primarily with its sporty and dynamic styling. Now, there’s another factor that will help the scooter attract customers and that’s the new cashback offer that Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced.

As per the new offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda Grazia 125. It is to be noted that this offer is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The offer is valid from 1 May to 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership. The company is also offering the same offer with the Honda Activa 6G and Dio.

The Honda Grazia 125 flaunts its sharp and aggressive design language. It features a modern-looking LED headlamp. The split LED position lamp is also a nice touch. Carrying forward the styling at the back is the jet-inspired taillamp and large pillion grab rails. Some of the other features of the Grazia 125 include a fully digital instrument cluster that shows info like the real-time mileage, average mileage, and distance to empty. The scooter also has an idling stop system, external fuel lid, engine start/stop switch, and integrated pass switch.

As for the engine, powering the Honda Grazia 125 is a 124cc single-cylinder motor that comes with Honda’s PGM-Fi along with the HET (Honda Eco Technology) and eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) for smoother operation, improved performance, and enhanced fuel efficiency. The air-cooled mill is tuned to produce 8.25PS of max power at 6000rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm.

The Honda Grazia 125 is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The former retails at INR 75,859* whereas the latter would set you back by INR 83,185*. There’s also a Sports Edition of the scooter that comes with more attractive colour options. It costs INR 84,185*.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi