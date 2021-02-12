Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Detailed in Walkaround Video

To attract more young buyers, Honda launched the Grazia 125 Sports Edition in India last month. As the name suggests, it is a sportier version of the standard model. So, what all new details have been added in this 125cc scooter? Let’s find out in this Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition walkaround video.

Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition - What’s New?

As you can see in the video, the changes in the Grazia 125 Sports Edition are limited to the aesthetics. There are two two colour options - Sports Red and Pearl Nightstar Black. The former features a lot of red with white highlights on parts such as the side of the front apron and floorboard, and on the split pillion grab rails. Honda has also used the ‘125 Sports Edition’ badging on the front fairing whereas the ‘Grazia’ logo has been placed on the rear cowl. We also get the ‘Honda’ decals in red at the side of the floorboard.

On the other hand, the Pearl Nightstar Black colour of the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition looks much more appealing than the Sports Red paint scheme. Its all-black theme makes it appear bolder and more aggressive. Honda has added red accents for contrast that enhances the overall look of the scooter even further.

Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Features

Feature-wise the Grazia 125 Sports Edition is identical to the standard model. It comes equipped with split LED position lamps and headlamp, stylish muffler protector, external fuel lid, and front glove box. Some of its other key features include:

Telescopic front suspension

Idling stop system

Side stand engine cut off

Integrated pass switch

Multi-function switch

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Specs

Powering this scooter is a 124cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 8.25PS of max power at 6000rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. This is the same engine which is also being used in the standard model of the Grazia 125.

Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Price

The Grazia 125 Sports Edition is the most expensive variant in the scooter’s lineup. It is only available with a disc brake and has been priced at INR 83,140*. Following is a price table for your reference:

Honda Grazia 125 Variant Price* Drum INR 74,815 Disc INR 82,140 Sports Edition INR 83,140

*Ex-showroom, Delhi