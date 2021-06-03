Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition Cashback Offer Announced

It was just last month when Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) had announced a new cashback offer for the Honda Grazia 125. However, the attractive scheme was applicable only on the scooter’s Standard model. Now, the company has extended that offer and thus it’s available even on the purchase of a brand-new Grazia 125 Sports Edition.

Under the new offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500. It is to be noted that it’s valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The offer will last until the end of this month, i.e., 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

The Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition was launched earlier this year. It is basically a funkier version of the standard model that has been introduced to lure in more young customers. Its primary highlights are the two attractive colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. The former has red accents on the front fairing, under the floorboard, and on the pillion grab rail. They certainly enhance the overall visual appeal and make the two-wheeler stand out and sportier. On the other hand, the Sports Red colour option also has similar accents but in white which do not spice things up a lot.

Powering the Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition is the same 124cc single-cylinder motor that comes with the scooter’s standard model. It features Honda’s PGM-Fi along with the HET (Honda Eco Technology) and eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) for smoother operation, improved performance, and enhanced fuel efficiency. The air-cooled mill is tuned to produce 8.25PS of max power at 6000rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm.

The Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition currently retails at INR 84,185*. On the contrary, the standard model of the scooter is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The former retails at INR 75,859* whereas the latter would set you back by INR 83,185*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi