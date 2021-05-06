New Honda Activa 6G Cashback Offer Announced - Details Inside

The Honda Activa 6G is one of the most popular scooters in its category. It is available in two variants - STD and DLX - with a starting price of INR 67,843*. There's also a 20th Anniversary Edition whose price starts at INR 69,343*. The 110cc scooter is currently available at a cashback offer that can save you up to INR 3500.

Honda Activa 6G Cashback Offer

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has silently announced a new cashback offer for the Activa 6G. Under this offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda Activa 6G. It is to be noted that this offer is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The validity of the offer is from 1 May to 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

Honda Activa 6G Features

Several features are responsible for the Honda Activa 6G’s immense popularity. For instance, the scooter comes with an LED DC headlamp that provides consistent illumination while riding irrespective of the acceleration. It also has an external fuel filler cap for easy refuelling. The scooter runs on 12-inch tubeless tyres. Customers can use the 3-step adjustability of the rear suspension for a comfortable ride. The engine start/stop switch is a welcome addition.

Honda Activa 6G Specs

The 109.51cc air-cooled engine of the Honda Activa 6G is capable of producing 7.79 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. It features Honda’s advanced technologies such as PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology).

Launched way back in 2001, the Honda Activa is India’s number 1 selling scooter. It created history in the Indian two-wheeler industry earlier this year by becoming the only scooter brand in the country that has 2.5 crore customers.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi