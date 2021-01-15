Honda Grazia 125 becomes costlier; price hiked by up to INR 1.1K

The stylish Honda Grazia 125 scooter has become costlier. As per the revised pricing, it is now more expensive by up to INR 1.1K.
The Honda Grazia 125 is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. Both of them will now burn a slightly bigger hole in your pocket. Following is a detailed price table for reference:
|Honda Grazia 125
|Variant
|Old Price*
|New Price*
|Price Hike
|Drum
|INR 73,912
|INR 74,815
|INR 903
|Disc
|INR 80,978
|INR 82,140
|INR 1,162
As can be seen in the above table, the Drum variant of the Grazia 125 has received a hike of INR 903 and now retails at INR 74,815*. On the other hand, the Disc variant of the scooter has become INR 1,162 dearer. It will now set you back by INR 82,140*. Apart from the increase in the prices, no other changes have been implemented in the two-wheeler.
Also Read: Honda Activa becomes only scooter in India to have 2.5 crore customers
Honda Grazia 125 Specs
The scooter uses a 124cc, single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled motor which has Honda’s PGM-Fi along with the HET (Honda Eco Technology) and eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) for smoother operation, improved performance, and enhanced fuel efficiency. It is capable of delivering 8.25 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm.
Honda Grazia 125 Features
The Grazia 125 is one of the best-looking scooters in the segment. It features a large LED headlamp and split LED position lamp. Together, they impart a sportier front look. The rear end is handled by a tail lamp which has a jet-inspired design. Honda has focused on the convenience elements as well. The Grazia 125 has an external fuel filler cap. It also offers a redesigned glove box that has more space than before.
Some of the other features include:
- Idling stop system
- Side stand indicator with engine cut off function
- Stylish muffler protector
- Digital instrument cluster
Both the two variants of the Honda Grazia 125 are available in 4 colour choices including Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matte Axis Grey.
For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.
*Ex-showroom