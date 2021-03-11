Honda Malaysia has finally launched the City RS e:HEV. The hybrid model made its debut alongside the petrol version back when the fifth-gen City made its debut in October last year. However, its market launch, which was originally scheduled for January, was pushed further owing to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The Honda City hybrid has been introduced as the flagship version and costs RM105,950 (INR 18,64,607), on-road without insurance and sales tax exemption. At this price point, the hybrid version turns out to be RM19,000 costlier than the most expensive petrol variant.

Honda City Price in Malaysia

Model Price in Malaysia Price in Indian Rupees Honda City RS e:HEV RM105,950 INR 18,64,607 Honda City V RM86,561 INR 15,31,549 Honda City E RM81,664 INR 14,44,905 Honda City S RM74,191 INR 13,12,683

Honda City Hybrid Specs

Powering the Honda City hybrid model is an intelligent multi-mode drive (i-MMD) powertrain that has replaced the i-DCD. The new generation system comprises a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder engine that churns out 98 PS and 127 Nm, and comes mated to two motors. Essentially, the internal combustion engine acts as a generator with assistance from an integrated electric motor that also acts as a starter.

The second motor, which is larger, outputs 108PS and 253Nm. Also, the engine can offer a direct drive at high speeds as in high-performance conditions, it turns out to be more efficient than the motor. If the company figures are to be believed, the electric-hybrid setup is capable of enabling the City to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 173 kmph. The fuel consumption is rated at 26.5 kmph.

Honda City Hybrid Features

The Honda City hybrid features a bespoke styling pack that comprises gloss-black front grille, carbon-pattern trim on front and rear diffuser, new foglamp garnish, new mirror covers and a ducktail spoiler in a gloss-black finish. The City hybrid rides on dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels (185/55 tyres) and even benefits from rear disc brakes. The standard equipment list consists of automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, keyless entry with push start, single-zone auto air-conditioning, rear air-con vents, steering audio buttons and an 8.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with an eight-speaker audio system.

Additionally, the RS e:HEV version benefits from a 7.0-inch digital meter panel with hybrid-specific displays, “Ultrasuede” seats, deceleration selector paddle for i-MMD, red stitching on leather steering wheel, gear lever console, centre tunnel and dashboard, and aluminium sport pedals. Safety features on offer include six airbags, VSA, hill start assist, emergency stop signal and the automaker’s LaneWatch left-side camera. The Honda City hybrid even benefits from various driver-assist and safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (autonomous emergency braking, or AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High-Beam (AHB).

The Malaysia-spec Honda City Hybrid (RS e:HEV) is on sale with a five-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and five no-labour-fee services. There's also a separate eight-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty on the lithium-ion battery. The new model is on sale in three colour options - Modern Steel Metallic, Passion Red Pearl and Platinum White Pearl.

