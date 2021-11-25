Honda Celebrates 7th Anniversary of Traffic Training Park in New Delhi

Instilling positive awareness on road safety and safe driving habits in the city, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) and Delhi Traffic Police celebrated the 7th anniversary of the Traffic Training Park at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi in the august presence of Sh. Umesh Bhardwaj (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Road Safety Cell, Delhi Traffic Police).

In November 2014, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) in association with Delhi Traffic Police inaugurated the second traffic training park in New Delhi. Based on the mini-city concept, the traffic park simulates real road conditions like traffic signals, zebra crossings and speed breakers etc.

Driving road safety awareness in the city, Honda 2Wheelers India announced that through its daily training for all age groups, it has educated over 1.5 Lac people of New Delhi (more than 1 Lac kids and 50,000 new and existing riders including both male and females) since its inception.

Sharing his insights into the impact of the Traffic Training Park at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi, Sh. Umesh Bhardwaj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Road Safety Cell, Delhi Traffic Police said, “Seven years ago, Delhi Traffic Police in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated a traffic training park at BKS Marg in Delhi to drive road safety education. Ever since its start, HMSI’s road safety instructors and Delhi Traffic Police are conducting daily awareness sessions on road rules and safe road habits to build a culture of safety for all road users - be it a rider, pillion, or even a small child crossing a zebra crossing. We are delighted to celebrate the 7 years of association with HMSI and look forward to further spreading the culture of safe riding in the city.”

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “For HMSI, spreading Road Safety awareness to all age groups has always been the top priority. In November 2014, we initiated one more Traffic Training park project in New Delhi with the full support of the Delhi Traffic Police. Today, we are delighted to share that the traffic training park at Baba Kharak Singh Marg has educated over 1.5 lac people of the city – from 5-year-old children who will be the riders of tomorrow to existing riders, while empowering new female riders journey to become independent riders. Moving forward in the new normal, we continue to cultivate healthy road safety manners through our digital outreach program Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul.”