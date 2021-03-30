2021 Honda CB650R Middleweight Naked Bike Launched in India

Along with the BS6 version of the fully-faired CBR650R, the Japanese two-wheeler giant, Honda, has also launched the 2021 Honda CB650R in the Indian market. The new middleweight naked motorcycle is the younger sibling of the litre-class Honda CB1000R that used to be on sale in India and is yet to receive its BS6 update.

The 2021 Honda CB650R will be imported into the country via the CKD route. It has been priced at INR 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). It will be available via the company’s premium Honda BigWing dealerships. For the colour options, Honda is offering two choices - Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Powering the 2021 Honda CB650R is the same 649cc inline 4-cylinder engine that also handles duties in the Honda CBR650R. The liquid-cooled motor features 16 valves and DOHC. It’s capable of delivering 84.6bhp of max power that is produced at 12,000rpm. The peak torque of 57.5Nm is generated at 8500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

In terms of styling, the new CB650R is very similar to its litre-class sibling. It flaunts its neo sports cafe design with a round LED headlamp with an integrated LED DRL. The golden USD front forks from Showa add to the front look of the motorcycle. The sculpted fuel tank imparts a bold and muscular character whereas the short tail section keeps things sport at the rear.

Speaking of the rear, the suspension setup at the back consists of a monoshock unit. On the other hand, the braking is overseen by dual rotors up-front and a single rotor at the rear aided by dual-channel ABS. Other electronic features include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), etc.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.