Honda CB350RS Rebadged as Honda GB350S for Japan, Launch in July

The Honda CB350RS is the sportier sibling of the Honda H’ness CB350. It was launched in the Indian market in February this year and is sold via the company’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country. Now, Honda is preparing to launch the CB350RS in Japan where the motorcycle will be rebadged as the Honda GB350S.

As per the latest press release, the Honda CB350RS will be sold under the moniker Honda GB350S in Japan. Similarly, the Honda H’ness CB350 will be available in the Land of the Rising Sun as the Honda GB350. While the H’ness will be launched in the Japanese market on 22 April, the CB350RS will be introduced a bit late, on 15 July.

Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 to Launch as Honda GB350 in Japan Soon

As for the colour options, the Japanese customers will have to pick between two paint schemes for the Honda CB350RS - Pearl Deep Mud Grey and Gunmetal Metallic Black. For reference, this motorcycle is available in Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow colour options in the Indian market. The former has been priced at INR 1.96 lakh* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 1.98 lakh*. In comparison, the CB350RS will be launched in Japan at JPY 594,000 which converts to INR 3.93 lakh. Honda is planning to sell 4,500 units annually.

In terms of specifications, the Honda CB350RS is almost identical to the H’ness CB350. It is powered by a 348cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 20PS of max power at 5500rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 3000rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Some of the key features of the Honda CB350RS include:

Full-LED lighting

Semi-digital instrument console

Sleek LED taillamp

Sporty pillion grab rail

More upswept exhaust

Tuck and roll seat

Wide pattern tyres

Front forks boots

Skid plate

Sporty rider ergonomics

Redesigned side panels

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi