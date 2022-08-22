Honda CB300F Begins to Roll Out From Factory

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that it has begun the dispatch of the Honda CB300F from its factory in Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat.

The roll out of the Honda CB300F was celebrated by conducting a special line off ceremony in the august presence of Mr. Atsushi Ogata - Managing Director, President & CEO (HMSI) along with Mr. Takahiro Honda - Chief Production Officer & Director (HMSI), Mr. Naveen Awal - Director, Production (HMSI), Mr. Manish Dua – Operating Officer (Vithalapur Plant), Mr. Akira Toyama, Executive Vice-President (Vithalapur Plant).

The Honda CB300F has been recently introduced in the Indian market. It is available in 3 colours - Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel blue Metallic and Sports Red - and 2 variants - Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The motorcycle comes at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom).