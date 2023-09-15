Honda CB200X Updated, Now Comes With Assist & Slipper Clutch

15/09/2023

Honda CB200X has been updated for the MY2023. The motorcycle now comes with an assist and slipper clutch. The OBD2-compliant model has been priced at Rs 1.46 lakh (Ex-showroom).

2023 Honda Cb200x Decent Blue Metallic Right

Commenting on the launch of the new CB200X, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2023 CB200X inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Since its launch in 2021, CB200X has received tremendous response in the market and is a perfect riding companion for the customer’s daily commutes as well as short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Introducing HMSI’s latest offering, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the 2023 CB200X with an OBD2 compliant engine, stylish graphics and a new assist & slipper clutch. Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200cc motorcycle segment, the CB200X urban explorer is inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding who want to Explore Life with Every Ride!”

2023 Honda Cb200x Sports Red Right

The 2023 Honda CB200X is available in three stylish colours – Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Honda is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on the motorcycle.

