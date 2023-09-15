Honda CB200X Updated, Now Comes With Assist & Slipper Clutch

Honda CB200X has been updated for the MY2023. The motorcycle now comes with an assist and slipper clutch. The OBD2-compliant model has been priced at Rs 1.46 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch of the new CB200X, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2023 CB200X inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Since its launch in 2021, CB200X has received tremendous response in the market and is a perfect riding companion for the customer’s daily commutes as well as short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Introducing HMSI’s latest offering, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the 2023 CB200X with an OBD2 compliant engine, stylish graphics and a new assist & slipper clutch. Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200cc motorcycle segment, the CB200X urban explorer is inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding who want to Explore Life with Every Ride!”

The 2023 Honda CB200X is available in three stylish colours – Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Honda is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on the motorcycle.