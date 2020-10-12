Honda cars available at several exciting offers under The Great Honda Fest

To celebrate the upcoming festive season in the country, Honda has announced its annual celebration program called The Great Honda Fest. Under this program, Honda cars are available at several exciting offers and schemes which are valid until the end of this month, i.e., 31 October 2020.

Customers can benefit from a discount of up to INR 2.5 lakh depending on the model they purchase this month. For example, Honda is providing offers that could save you up to INR 30,000 if you buy a new 5th-gen City. Following is a table that lists model-wise savings that you can obtain under The Great Honda Fest:

Model Savings (Up to) Honda Amaze INR 47,000 5th-gen Honda City INR 30,000 Honda Jazz INR 40,000 Honda WR-V INR 40,000 Honda Civic INR 2,50,000

Speaking about The Great Honda Fest, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said:

In order to make this festive season more rewarding and enjoyable for our customers during these tough times, we have rolled out super exciting offers on our cars this month as part of our Great Honda Fest, making it the best time for buying cars. During the Covid-19 health crisis, when there is an enhanced need for personal mobility, I am sure our customers will find these benefits appealing and it will propel the demand for new cars. In order to support easy buying options for our customers, smart financing options have been developed with several finance partners offering long tenure and easy EMI options.

Honda says that the offers under The Great Honda Fest are in the form of cash discounts, extended warranty and Honda Care maintenance programme. There are additional benefits for existing Honda customers including loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits who trade in their old Honda car.

Also Read: Honda organises Body & Paint Service Camp for customers in India

Honda has also partnered up with multiple banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them up to 100% on-road financing, low EMI packages. and long-tenure loans.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.