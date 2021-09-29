Honda BigWing Opens its Doors for Customers in Aizawl, Mizoram

Honda BigWing dealership has opened its doors for customers in Aizawl, Mizoram. The new premium sales outlet is located at B-4, Lalhmingthanga Building, Khatla and will showcase Honda’s products in the 350-500cc range.

Honda BigWing dealerships have been created across the country to showcase Honda’s premium mid-size motorcycles - H’ness CB350, CB350RS, and CB500X. On the other hand, the BigWing Topline outlets in metro cities handle the entire premium range - CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure-tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and flagship model Gold Wing Tour - including the CB350, CB350RS, CB500X.

Also Read: 2021 Honda CRF190L Looks Like a Good Hero Xpulse 200 Rival

Speaking at the inauguration of Honda BigWing in Aizawl, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Aizawl. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Aizawl and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

The first Honda BigWing showroom was opened in Gurgaon, Haryana at the end of FY20 and now, the premium dealership network has spread to more than 50 in number across both BigWing Topline (for entire premium motorcycle range from 300cc to 1800cc) and BigWing (exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment) retail formats throughout the country.