Honda Base Station Prototype Redefines Compact, EV-Friendly Travel Trailers

Honda has revealed the Base Station, a lightweight travel trailer prototype developed at its US R&D centres in Los Angeles and Ohio. Designed with versatility in mind, the trailer can be towed by compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V as well as electric vehicles such as the Honda Prologue and the upcoming Honda 0-Series SUV.

Compact dimensions allow the Base Station to fit into a standard residential garage or parking space, making it ideal for urban adventurers and weekend explorers. Its modular design features removable side windows and a raise-able roof that offers up to seven feet of standing height, while providing sleeping space for up to four occupants.

For off-grid use, the prototype is equipped with integrated solar panels, a lithium battery, and an inverter, with the option to connect external power sources for longer stays. Practical add-ons include an air conditioner, external shower, and an induction cooktop with running water, highlighting Honda’s vision of compact, flexible, and electrification-friendly outdoor travel.