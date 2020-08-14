Honda Amaze surpasses 4 lakh cumulative sales milestone in India

The Honda Amaze is the Japanese company’s largest selling model in India. It was first introduced in the country back in 2013. Now in its 2nd-generation, the Honda Amaze has a strong position in its segment. So much so that it has surpassed the 4 lakh cumulative sales milestone in the domestic market since its launch in our nation.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said:

The Honda Amaze has been an extremely successful model for the company and is a key pillar of our business. The 4 lakh cumulative milestone for the Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners which has helped the car to become a popular brand across markets. It’s a contemporary sedan which not only matches but exceeds customer expectations and this milestone is a testimony that the Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers. With 42% first-time buyers opting for the Amaze, we believe it’s a great choice as the first car for customers which offers the status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget.

The Honda Amaze was conceptualised keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of Indian consumers. The contemporary sedan offers ‘One Class Above Sedan’ experience with its bold design, sophisticated and spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies.

The 1st-generation Honda Amaze was launched in India in April 2013 and 2.6 lakh units of the model were sold till March 2018. The 2nd-generation of the car has so far clocked 1.4 lakh units on the sales chart since its launch in May 2018. Tier 1 markets have contributed to almost 44% of the overall volumes of the car while Tier 2 and 3 combined drive the remaining 56% sales. With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of the Amaze automatic variant has also increased from 9% in the 1st-gen model to more than 20% in the 2nd-gen model.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS-6 Bookings Now Open At Dealerships Or Online

Currently, the Honda Amaze comes in two BS6 engine options - 1.5L i-DTEC diesel and 1.2L i-VTEC petrol - and both of them are available either with a manual transmission or a CVT. Honda is also providing best-in-class 3-year unlimited kilometres warranty and lowest cost of maintenance with the 2nd-gen Amaze.