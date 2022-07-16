Honda 2Wheelers Culminates Road Safety Awareness Drive in Jaipur

Continuing its efforts to foster safe riding habits, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in association with Rajasthan State Police culminated road safety awareness drive at Rajasthan Police Academy located at RPA Road, Pani Pech, Nehru Nagar, Jaipur.

In order to ensure the safety of police forces who selflessly dedicate their lives to protecting the citizens, the Rajasthan State Police gave responsibility to HMSI to conduct a road safety awareness programme for newly recruited Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sub-inspectors and Constables of the state. The 3-days (July 11th-13th) awareness drive on how to be safe on roads sensitized more than 400 newly recruited police officials of Rajasthan.

The road safety awareness drive culminated in the august presence of Sh. Navjyoti Gogoi (IPS, IGP, Rajasthan Police Academy, Jaipur) and Sh. Prabhu Nagaraj (Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India) along with other dignitaries from Rajasthan State Police and HMSI.

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said: