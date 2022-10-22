Honda 2Wheelers Crosses 80 Lakh Sales Milestone in Maharashtra

Honda 2Wheelers has announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in Maharashtra has crossed the momentous 80 lakh unit mark this month.

With the increasing demand for 2Wheelers, Honda Activa emerged as the most preferred two-wheeler model. Marking a strong presence across the state are Honda’s 670+ touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets) which offer a top-notch service experience as well as a world-class two-wheeler line-up of scooters & motorcycles for customers to choose from.

HMSI continues to delight customers in Maharashtra with its dynamic range of scooters comprising of 4 models namely Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio & Grazia 125. Parallelly, in the motorcycle category the company offers 8 exciting models across 110cc (CD 110 Dream & Livo), 125cc (SP125 & Shine), 160cc (X-Blade & Unicorn) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments along with other special edition models.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.