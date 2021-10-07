Honda 2Wheelers Launches 'Aap aur Activa - India Ke Do Pahiye' Campaign

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) unveiled a very special film ('Aap aur Activa - India Ke Do Pahiye') to encapsulate the emotions of millions of Indians who are bouncing back on their feet while navigating through the pandemic.

'Aap aur Activa - India Ke Do Pahiye' is a film conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu (a Dentsu International division) that celebrates the never-give-up spirit of Indians who are resuming their routine life, this time with hope, more confidence and their trusted companion Honda Activa.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria - Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

The campaign emphasizes India’s Diversity, Equality & Inclusivity in taking the nation forward amidst the challenges of the new normal post-pandemic. The idea was about “We, not Me” - showcasing how just like Activa, the nation & its active people together - “India ke 2 Pahiye”, are the two wheels of progress.

He further added, “The film salutes the spirit of all active Indians as they stand united to overcome these challenges. Ushering in the wave of positivity, the film showcase how each one of us in our own capacity, represent the resilience, determination and dedication with which our country is emerging stronger. In this journey, as a true & trustworthy mobility partner, Activa – the highest selling scooter brand in India, symbolises ‘India Ke Do Pahiye’ delighting millions of Indians.”