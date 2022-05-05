Highly Popular Tata Ace 'Chhota Haathi' Now in a Fully Electric Avatar

Tata Motors has launched the all-new, revolutionary Tata Ace EV - the electric version of the ever-popular Ace, exactly 17 years after redefining India’s freight movement. The new Ace EV is a green and smart transport solution ready to serve a wide variety of intra-city applications.

The new Tata Ace EV, co-developed in rich collaboration with its users and supported by a diligently curated ecosystem, offers a holistic solution for e-cargo mobility. In addition to addressing the core need for timely cost-effective and efficient last-mile deliveries, the Ace EV also serves the future commitment and aspirations of its conscientious customers to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint.

The Tata Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled certified range of 154 kilometres. It delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure the highest cargo volume of 208 cubic feet and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions. The Ace EV’s container is made of lightweight, durable materials that perfectly suit the requirements of e-commerce logistics.

Tata Motors also announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV. This includes delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV; setting up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution; and support of Tata UniEVerse, the proven enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies.