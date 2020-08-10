Two Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder vehicles delivered to Civil Hospital in Gurugram

The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, has announced that it has delivered two first-responder vehicles to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram. These specially designed two-wheelers are based on the Hero Xtreme 200R and will help the concerned authorities to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Continuing its support to fight Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, a first-responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to a hospital.

This is not the first time the two-wheeler giant has taken such an initiative. The company has donated several first-responder vehicles to various state authorities in the past as a part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts in the country. Last month, two Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder vehicles were handed over to the authorities at the Community Health Centres in Neemrana and Mundawar in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder vehicles have been meticulously designed so that they can provide the necessary services to patients in rural and remote areas. These motorcycles are equipped with several custom-built accessories. They have a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side. Essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, a fire extinguisher is also present. Apart from that, Hero MotoCorp has also added various safety features including LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system, and siren.