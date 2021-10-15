Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Launched Ahead of Festive Season

In keeping with its focus on bringing exciting products and create excitement in the upcoming festive season, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition.

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition offers a premium appeal with its stunning Matte Black colour. Apart from segment-leading features like LED winkers and Side stand engine cut-off, the Stealth Edition brings several additional first-in-segment features such as an integrated USB charger and LCD brightness adjustment. It also gets a new gear indicator feature on the speedometer.

The newest edition to the premium portfolio, the HeroXtreme 160R Stealth Edition (double disc with single-channel ABS) is available at an attractive price of INR 1,16,660/- (ex-showroom).

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales, After Sales & Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the most sought-after offerings in our premium portfolio, owing to its power-packed performance, agile handling and easy manoeuvrability. The new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition along with several newly launched products will surely brighten up the festive season in coming weeks.”